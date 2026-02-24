AI-led data centre boom lifts power demand in western, southern India

As the Economic Survey 2024-25 points out, these GCCs have moved beyond their traditional back-office roles to become strategic hubs for engineering research and development (R&D), particularly in aerospace, defence, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. The report also notes that GCCs are driving growth and innovation in the services sector, supported by India’s skilled workforce, ease of doing business reforms, and liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies. This transformation positions India as a global leader in digital and engineering innovation while strengthening its self-reliance in high-tech industries. Another government document notes that in just five years, their combined revenue has jumped from $40.4 billion in FY19 to $64.6 billion in FY24, growing at a healthy pace of 9.8 per cent annually.