AI-led data centre boom lifts power demand in western, southern India

India is in a far healthier situation. The installed electricity generation capacity of the country is over 500 GW. The maximum draw on this was 249.9 GW in FY25, as seen above. So, because of the slack in the system, India can afford to budget for a far larger draw on its installed capacity. Also, the demand is unlikely to be concentrated in the evening hours, which instead characterise the peaks of domestic consumption. With that kind of surplus power, the AI surge in power consumption, already visible in the southern and western regions, need not be a major concern for the government, at least for now.