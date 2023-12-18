Home / Industry / News / AI may create more jobs than it can eliminate: Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO

AI may create more jobs than it can eliminate: Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO

Generative AI technology can create more jobs than it is expected to eliminate, Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO said, even as its ability to wreck the job market has been discussed on social media.

"The use cases of Generative AI are still being defined, which means that it has the potential to create more job opportunities in the future. Undoubtedly, the possibilities are just opening, and there is more to come," CP Gurnani told Reuters in an interview.
Reuters Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Generative AI technology can create more jobs than it is expected to eliminate, Tech Mahindra's outgoing CEO said, even as its ability to wreck the job market has been discussed widely on social media sites.

"The use cases of Generative AI are still being defined, which means that it has the potential to create more job opportunities in the future. Undoubtedly, the possibilities are just opening, and there is more to come," CP Gurnani told Reuters in an interview.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AI technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard have taken the world by storm in the past year with their uncannily human-like responses and the ability to write everything from novels and poems to complex computer code.

While some top industry executives have discussed the potential loss of around a third of jobs due to the impact of the technology, Gurnani, one of the longest-serving CEOs in the $245-billion Indian information technology sector, insisted that skilled people will not be replaced. He is set to retire on Dec. 19.

"New jobs will also get created. The market will expand," he said, joining the likes of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, who has said that coders losing jobs to Gen AI tools such as ChatGPT will "never happen."

Estimates on job losses due to generative AI vary. Recent research from the European Central Bank and the International Labour Organization said there hasn't been significant job loss due to Gen AI-enabled automation so far.

Gurnani also urged young engineers to adapt to the changing world and invest more time in independently learning new skills.

"Infosys or Tech Mahindra setting up learning campuses, those days are over," said Gurnani.

Infosys has one of the world's largest corporate training centres in Mysuru, a city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

For Indian IT companies, this could signify a fundamental shift in their operational model. Traditionally, companies hired graduates from campuses and provided training before deploying them on projects.

In October, Infosys revealed plans to abstain from near-term campus recruitments, while cross-town rival Wipro indicated it would engage in campus hiring only after "onboarding" the candidates to whom it had made offers.

 

Also Read

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

CP Gurnani to step down as director of Tech Mahindra on December 20

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Foreign tourist arrivals in 2023 at 7.24 million till October, says govt

Telecom bill attempts spectrum, licensing, dispute resolution reforms

Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation

Net leasing of office space seen flat this year across top 7 cities: Report

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 mn pax in a single year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleTech MahindraC P Gurnaniartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story