Home / Industry / News / IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 mn pax in a single year

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 mn pax in a single year

IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights per day. It flies to 86 domestic and 32 international destinations

Photo: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Low-cost carrier IndiGo carried 100 million passengers in 2023, a 22 per cent jump in passenger traffic as compared to the last year, becoming the first Indian airline to achieve the feat.

The airline ferried over 78 million passengers in 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights per day. It flies to 86 domestic and 32 international destinations. Moreover, in a move to expand its global footprint, it has established over 20 international flights across Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East this year.

It is the largest airline in the country, having a 61.8 per cent domestic market share as of November 2023. Tata-group-owned airlines, namely Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express, stand second in terms of market share, cumulatively commanding a share of around 26.5 per cent during the same time.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has posted a net profit of over Rs 3,000 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year (FY24). The carrier holds the sixth position in global market capitalisation (mcap), having reached a market value of $13.80 billion.

In June this year, it placed an order for 500 aircraft with Airbus, in the world’s largest single-tranche aircraft acquisition deal. The airline’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, during the same month had announced the carrier’s target of ferrying 100 million passengers by the end of the financial year 2024 (FY24).

“We are incredibly delighted to achieve this historic milestone, welcoming aboard 100 million passengers in a year. This landmark figure is the result of the love and trust shown by our customers and the hard work and passion of all IndiGo colleagues,” Elbers said in a statement.

Also Read

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

After a string of tail strike incidents, IndiGo modifies procedures

India needs 1,000 scrapping centres, 400 fitness test points: Gadkari

Govt to offer 26 blocks at 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on Wed

Dialling in: Admin price rings louder than satellite spectrum auction bid

India, UK to hold next round of talks for free trade agreement in Jan

Villas, independent houses preferred choice for luxury real estate buyers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndiGocivil aviation sectorIndian airlines

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story