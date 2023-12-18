IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 mn pax in a single year

Low-cost carrier IndiGo carried 100 million passengers in 2023, a 22 per cent jump in passenger traffic as compared to the last year, becoming the first Indian airline to achieve the feat.

The airline ferried over 78 million passengers in 2022.

IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights per day. It flies to 86 domestic and 32 international destinations. Moreover, in a move to expand its global footprint, it has established over 20 international flights across Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East this year.

It is the largest airline in the country, having a 61.8 per cent domestic market share as of November 2023. Tata-group-owned airlines, namely Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express, stand second in terms of market share, cumulatively commanding a share of around 26.5 per cent during the same time.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has posted a net profit of over Rs 3,000 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year (FY24). The carrier holds the sixth position in global market capitalisation (mcap), having reached a market value of $13.80 billion.

In June this year, it placed an order for 500 aircraft with Airbus, in the world’s largest single-tranche aircraft acquisition deal. The airline’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, during the same month had announced the carrier’s target of ferrying 100 million passengers by the end of the financial year 2024 (FY24).

“We are incredibly delighted to achieve this historic milestone, welcoming aboard 100 million passengers in a year. This landmark figure is the result of the love and trust shown by our customers and the hard work and passion of all IndiGo colleagues,” Elbers said in a statement.