Air India launches 'Maharaja Club Points Plus' offer for frequent flyers

Air India has introduced a new promotion for its frequent flyer members, called ‘Maharaja Club Points Plus’. This offer allows the members to convert their bank reward points into Maharaja Points and earn up to 50 per cent bonus points on their conversions. The promotion is available from March 6 to March 31, 2025, Air India announced in a press statement on Thursday.

As part of this limited-time offer, Maharaja Club members, including newly enrolled participants, can transfer their bank reward points into Maharaja Points. During the offer period, members have the opportunity to earn up to one million Maharaja Points. These points can be used to book award flights and upgrade cabins on Air India and its Star Alliance partner airlines.

Eligible bank partners

Air India has partnered with leading banks to make the reward point conversions possible. The eligible bank partners include:

* ICICI Bank

* HDFC Bank

Also Read

* DBS Bank

* SBI Cards

Members can convert a minimum of 5,000 reward points per eligible bank into Maharaja Points. The maximum limit for conversion is 200,000 points per bank partner.

Bonus points structure

Bonus Maharaja Points will be credited based on the first eligible conversion transaction per bank as follows:

5,000 – 25,000 points → 10 per cent bonus

25,001 – 50,000 points → 20 per cent bonus

50,001 – 75,000 points → 30 per cent bonus

75,001 – 100,000 points → 40 per cent bonus

100,000+ points → 50 per cent bonus (up to 200,000 points per bank partner)

For instance, if a member converts 100,000 points from HDFC and 50,000 points from ICICI, both transactions will earn bonus points. However, if both conversions are made from HDFC, only the first transaction will qualify for bonus points

How to redeem Maharaja points?

Air India mentioned several redemption options for Maharaja Points, including:

Four one-way tickets from Delhi to Dubai (46,000 Maharaja Points each)

Five one-way tickets from Mumbai to London (42,000 Maharaja Points each)

One round-trip ticket from Delhi to New York in Economy Class (124,000 Maharaja Points)

Ten round-trip tickets from Delhi to Mumbai in Economy Class (150,000 Maharaja Points)

How to avail the offer?

To take advantage of this promotion, follow these steps:

Become a Maharaja Club member – If not already a member, enroll through the Air India website or mobile app.

Register for the offer – Members must sign up for the promotion on the Air India website to be eligible for bonus Maharaja Points.

Convert reward points – Members can transfer their bank reward points into Maharaja Points (minimum 5,000 per bank).

Earn bonus points – Bonus Maharaja Points will be credited within 60 days after the promotion ends.

Additional terms and conditions

The bonus points are awarded only on the first eligible transaction per bank.

Members can convert up to 200,000 points per bank during the offer period.

The offer applies to both new and existing Maharaja Club members.

This initiative is part of Air India’s continuous effort to enhance customer loyalty by offering more ways to earn and redeem rewards. Frequent flyers can now maximize their travel benefits while enjoying more flexibility with their reward points.