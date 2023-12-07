Home / Industry / News / Airlines advised to self-regulate on airfares: Scindia on price concerns

Airlines advised to self-regulate on airfares: Scindia on price concerns

Scindia made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about surge in airfares and steps taken by the government to address the issue

The aviation minister said that airfares across various countries are dynamic in nature and follow the market principle of demand and supply.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Civil Aviation Ministry has discussions with airlines over the airfares and these were advised to self-regulate and keep passengers' interest in mind while fixing the fares, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday, asserting that the airfare is neither established nor regulated by the government.

Scindia made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about surge in airfares and steps taken by the government to address the issue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As per prevailing regulations, airfare is neither established nor regulated by the government. The airline fare system runs in multiple levels (buckets or RBDs) which are in line with practice being followed globally.

"The fares are fixed by airlines keeping in mind the market, demand, seasonality and other market forces. The airfare increases with increase in demand of seats as the lower fare buckets get sold out faster and move to higher fare buckets," he said.

Scindia informed that the Ministry had consultations with airlines and the representatives were advised to self-regulate and keep passengers interest in mind while fixing the airfares.

"Airlines have also been sensitized to exercise moderation in pricing, and to keep passenger interest in mind. The airlines have committed to ensuring that airfares do not surge during events such as natural disasters, calamities, etc," he said.

The aviation minister said that airfares across various countries are dynamic in nature and follow the market principle of demand and supply.

"The fares are also dependent on a number of other factors such as the number of seats already sold on a particular flight, prevailing fuel price, capacity of the aircraft operating on the route, competition on the sector, season, value of INR against US dollar, holidays, festivals, long weekends, events (sports, fairs, contests) etc.

"Globally, most countries have deregulated their aviation sector--removing government-imposed entry and price restrictions on airlines. Deregulation has led to increased competition between airline carriers, leading to decrease in airfare.

"As a result of deregulation, entry into the airlines industry for a potential new airline has become easier, resulting in many new airlines entering the market, thus increasing competition. The direct impact of deregulation is that a passenger in a lower-income group can afford to travel by air," Scindia said.

Also Read

SpiceJet most delayed Indian airline as travel season takes a toll

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Airline industry projected to record $25.7 billion net profit in 2024: IATA

Akasa cancels flights from Bengaluru, airline says network 'rationalised'

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Electricity demand grows 8.5% in Apr-Oct, supply rises 8.8%: Govt

From Tata Steel to NMDC, big firms weigh bids for critical mineral blocks

MoCA implementing checks to monitor airfares amidst high pricing concerns

Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

Tata Motors lobbies against lowering EV import taxes as Tesla looms: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airline sectorcivil aviation sectorCivil Aviation MinistryParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story