Airlines cancel 7,427 flights in 2023 for various reasons: VK Singh

''Eleven domestic airlines, including now grounded Go First, cancelled a total of 7,427 flights, including 3,210 flights cancelled on account of weather and 2,109 due to technical reasons,'' he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
Indian commercial airline operators cancelled 7,427 flights in 2023 due to various reasons, including weather and technical, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Eleven domestic airlines, including the now grounded Go First, cancelled a total of 7,427 flights, including 3,210 flights cancelled on account of weather and 2,109 due to technical reasons, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In another reply, the minister said there were 157 aircraft grounded due to engine or other issues.

He also said that "there are no Indian carrier's aircraft seized by lessors or creditors abroad".

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

