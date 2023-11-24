Rural push helps Bharti Airtel close in on Reliance Jio in AGR share

Bharti Airtel has quietly narrowed its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) market share gap with Reliance Jio, the country’s largest player in the game, in the last three years.

Despite Jio’s aggressive entry into 4G and now into 5G, Airtel’s gap with Jio, which was 6.4 percentage points in Q1 of FY21 and went up to 7.2 percentage points in Q1 of FY22, has fallen to only 4.4 percentage points in Q1 of FY24.



Currently, Reliance Jio’s AGR market share is 41.6 per cent while Airtel’s is at 37.2 per cent. In Q3 FY23 the gap between the two was 4.9 percentage points. And in Q1 of FY23 the gap was at 5.4 percentage points.

