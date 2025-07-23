Home / Finance / News / RBI withdraws conditions on Religare Finvest under Corrective Action Plan

RBI withdraws conditions on Religare Finvest under Corrective Action Plan

RBI withdraws CAP conditions imposed on Religare Finvest after noting compliance with regulatory requirements and changes in management and board composition

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
As a result, the RBI has decided to withdraw the conditions imposed under the CAP with immediate effect. The central bank added that the company is, however, advised to remain in compliance with all prudential requirements.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Religare Finvest, a wholly owned subsidiary of Religare Enterprises, on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn the conditions imposed on it under the Corrective Action Plan (CAP), with immediate effect.
 
“It is advised that the Bank (RBI) has noted the company's compliance towards adherence to the CAP conditions. Further, there has also been a change in management and directors of the company,” the RBI said in its letter to the company. 
 
As a result, the RBI has decided to withdraw the conditions imposed under the CAP with immediate effect. The central bank added that the company is, however, advised to remain in compliance with all prudential requirements. 
 

Topics :RBIReligare FinvestReligare Enterprises

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

