Akasa Air to expand fleet to 30, eyes Navi Mumbai and Jewar as key hubs

Akasa Air plans to expand its fleet to 30 aircraft, with its 28th Boeing 737 Max expected to join later this month, according to Chief Executive Vinay Dube, as reported by The Economic Times.

The airline, which began operations less than three years ago, has seen its passenger traffic more than double over the past year. However, its growth has been tempered by delivery delays from Boeing.

The delays follow heightened regulatory scrutiny of Boeing’s 737 Max program, triggered by an incident in 2024 in which a cabin panel blew out mid-air from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max aircraft in the US.

The Economic Times mentioned that Akasa has secured firm orders for 226 aircraft from Boeing. Out of the 446 Boeing 737 MAX jets ordered by Indian carriers, only around 65 have been delivered to date. Boeing now intends to deliver two aircraft per month. The delays in delivery have forced Akasa to ground some of its pilots.

In February, Akasa raised $135 million in fresh capital. The airline continues to receive strong support from the Jhunjhunwala family, its largest shareholder.

By the end of 2025, Akasa plans to station 5–7 planes each at Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports, which are both expected to open later this year. “We will be among the first tenants at both airports, and they will become our principal homes,” said Dube, calling them the ‘cornerstone’ of Akasa’s strategy.

People familiar with the matter said that rival low-cost airline Air India Express is also likely to expand its operations at these airports.

Akasa currently flies to 23 cities in India and five international destinations. Dube said again that international expansion is a ‘core strategic pillar’, and added that it’s both profitable and important for Akasa’s future. He also said the airline’s passenger numbers more than doubled over the past year—from 7.75 million in March 2024 to 16 million in March 2025.