AlcoBev makers challenge FSSAI directive over flavoring norms in HCs

AlcoBev makers -- United Spirits and Associated Alcohol & Breweries -- have moved the Bombay High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court, respectively, challenging the FSSAI directive that indicted them for adding flavours that mimic a product's natural profile.

Leading player United Spirits Ltd, part of British multinational Diageo PLC, has moved the Bombay High Court against the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

While Associated Alcohol & Breweries Ltd had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court on July 31 against the notice issued by the food regulator. The Indore bench of the High Court has scheduled the case for hearing on Wednesday.

Besides, this matter is also being taken up with the FSSAI by the respective industry associations, CIABC (Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies) and ISWAI (International Spirits & Wines Association of India). USL, in a regulatory filing, said it has "filed a Writ Petition before the Bombay High Court" challenging the FSSAI order dated June 29, 2026 in relation to the sale of one of the products manufactured at the company's Baramati Unit on the ground that the product labels are not in conformance with the provisions of FSSAI. Based on legal advice, the company is of the view that the declarations on the product labels in question are in compliance with the current applicable legal and regulatory framework in India and are consistent with the long-standing industry practices.

"The company has therefore challenged the Order by filing a Writ Petition on 1st August 2026, Saturday, before the Bombay High Court," it said. Earlier on Sunday, FSSAI had said it has issued notices to several alcoholic beverage manufacturing units of United Spirits and INBREW Beverages for adding flavours that mimic a product's natural profile. In an official statement, FSSAI had clarified that there is no prohibition on the use of flavouring substances. The regulator said that the notices have been issued as certain manufacturers are adding the flavour of the standardised alcoholic beverage itself. For instance, the addition of rum flavour in rum or whisky flavour in whisky.

On July 10, FSSAI said it had issued notices to alcoholic beverage manufacturers for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, including the unauthorised use of added flavours and non-compliance with age-related claims. Last month, when the regulator had issued a notice, it had not disclosed the names of alcoBev players and their respective plants. Issuing a clarification on Sunday explaining its position, FSSAI said a notice has been issued to the Baramati plant of United Spirits Ltd (USL), which produces McDowell's No 1 Rum. Besides, it has also named USL, Madhya Pradesh plant producing Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky. USL Madhya Pradesh plant produces Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky.