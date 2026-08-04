Explained: Is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code losing its relevance?

“The incentive to use the IBC for stress resolution is steadily weakening. The returns to creditors, measured either as a percentage of liquidation value or as a percentage of admitted claims, have been declining over time, while the time taken to conclude the resolution process has been increasing. Unless these trends are arrested as a matter of priority, the Code risks losing its credibility and effectiveness as the preferred mechanism for resolving corporate distress,” said M S Sahoo, the first chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), which oversees the implementation of the IBC.