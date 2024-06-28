Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Almost 60% of MSMEs plan to digitise their business processes by 2025: Vi

Almost 60% of MSMEs plan to digitise their business processes by 2025: Vi

IT-ITES (information technology and IT-enabled services), financial services and transportation were the top three sectors that emerged as the most digitally matured

wfh, CORONAVIRUS, COVID, work from home, IT, computers, data, technology, employees, jobs, staff, entrepreneurs, startups, computer, internet, data
The 'Vi Business ReadyForNext MSME Growth Insights Study' drew insights from 1.6 lakh respondents across 16 industries.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Almost 60 per cent of MSMEs plan to digitise their business processes, and 43 per cent plan to increase their digitalisation budget by 2025, according to a study by Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vi (Vodafone Idea).

Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of India's economy, currently contributing nearly 30 per cent to the country's GDP, the report said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There are several studies that suggest MSMEs will boost their GDP contribution to 35-40 per cent by 2027.

Hence, MSMEs must adopt digital transformation to unleash their growth potential and play a pivotal role in making India a Viksit Bharat (a developed economy) by 2047, it said.

The 'Vi Business ReadyForNext MSME Growth Insights Study' drew insights from 1.6 lakh respondents across 16 industries.

"In FY 2025, MSMEs are looking to prioritise digitalising business processes (59 per cent) over workspace optimisation (29 per cent), and customer engagement (12 per cent), indicating need for future-proofing business operations and growth. Over 50 per cent of MSMEs focusing on business digitalisation plan to increase their budget," the report noted.

It also said, "43 per cent of MSMEs plan to increase their overall digitalisation budget by 2025. Sectors with lower Digital Maturity Index (DMI) are particularly inclined to increase their investments reflecting a growing commitment towards digital transformation."

IT-ITES (information technology and IT-enabled services), financial services and transportation were the top three sectors that emerged as the most digitally matured.
 

More From This Section

CCI to soon come out with changes to competition rules: Chairperson

Tariff hikes signal better profitability for telcos going forward: ICRA

Introduce a single window clearance system for data centres: PwC-Assocham

Karnataka govt set to introduce draft Bill to protect gig workers' rights

After Jio, Bharti Airtel announces up to 21% tariff hike from July 3

"Digitalisation has a direct positive correlation with the turnover. Further, as the firm size increases, the variation in digital maturity level narrows, indicating that medium to large firms have embraced digitalization and there is scattered digital adoption among micro and small firms," it said.

During COVID-19, while MSMEs prioritised digitalising their workspaces, the focus has moved on to engaging with their customers digitally in 2024, it said.

"India's vibrant MSME sector, boasting over 6.3 crore enterprises, is a cornerstone of our nation's economic strength. These businesses are not just engines of growth, contributing roughly 30 per cent of GDP, but also vital job creators, employing a staggering 11 crore individuals," said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Skills, financial support, AI access key challenges for tech MSMEs: Nasscom

700% surge in just 6 months: 25 SME stocks double in 2024; sell or hold?

CRISIL SME TRACKER: Road SME players' margins may remain stable in FY25

BII vows $75 mn to Symbiotics' 2nd green basket bond for emerging markets

Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 million jobs in 7 years

Topics :MSMEVodafone Idea

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story