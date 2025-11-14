AM Green to invest ₹10K cr in Andhra Pradesh for sustainable aviation fuel

The government of Andhra Pradesh and AM Green Group on Friday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to set up multiple 2G biorefineries to produce cost-effective green hydrocarbons and 180 KTPA (kilotonnes per annum) sustainable aviation fuel with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

AM Green Group has enabled a multitude of decarbonisation solutions for global and Indian markets by combining innovative technologies with robust business models to create new products and solutions. The deal was signed on the first day of the mega CII partnership summit held in Visakhapatnam.

AM Green Group has pioneered the establishment of its first pumped hydro storage assets in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and is working on its 100 GWh Intelligent Energy Cloud Platform creation. In addition, it is setting up one of the world’s largest, 1 million tonnes per annum capacity, RFNBO-compliant green ammonia complexes in Kakinada.

The AM Green Group has acquired Chempolis Oy, a 30-year-old Finnish technology company, to acquire the technology for this project. Its unique Bio2X technology converts various lignocellulosic feedstocks (waste biomass and energy crops) into green hydrocarbons. "AM Green will be setting up multiple biorefineries producing 2G ethanol and other green hydrocarbons across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh. This ethanol will be utilised to make 2G sustainable aviation fuel, which will be over 75 per cent less carbon intensive than traditional jet fuel. This End-to-End integrated feedstock supply to biofuels production will make North Andhra Pradesh a destination for the global 'Farm to Flight' solution," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said.

These 2G biorefineries will use 1.5–2 million tonnes of input biomass feedstock, enabling support for more than 30,000 farmers and multiple local entrepreneurs in building the supply chain and creating livelihoods. The integrated platform will enable production of 180 KTPA of sustainable aviation fuel. The project will be set up with a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore over multiple phases. AM Green is promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, which is among India’s leading renewable energy conglomerates. Greenko Group has experience in building, owning and operating renewable assets and is in the process of constructing mega closed-loop pumped storage assets that will enable the supply of round-the-clock power at a very competitive rate.