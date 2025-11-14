Home / Industry / News / 90% of Indians exposed to fake AI celebrity endorsement scams: Report

90% of Indians exposed to fake AI celebrity endorsement scams: Report

A new McAfee report warns that deepfake-driven celebrity endorsement scams are rising sharply in India, exposing millions to fake ads, manipulated videos, and phishing traps

Deepfake
This comes at a time when several actors have opted for legal protection against deepfakes and AI-generated content or unauthorised use of their identities on social media platforms. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Around 90 per cent of Indians are exposed to fake and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated celebrity endorsements in India, resulting in people losing about Rs 34,500 to such scams, according to a report by McAfee. 
The online protection firm for consumers, McAfee, in its report titled Most Dangerous Celebrity: Deepfake Deception List, highlighted how cybercriminals used the names and likenesses of famous personalities to trick people into scams. In 2025, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ranked number one as the most exploited celebrity, followed by Alia Bhatt and Tesla’s Elon Musk. The report further added that these personalities' names have been most frequently used in AI-driven deepfakes to promote fake endorsements, giveaways, and drive people towards scam websites, phishing links, or malicious downloads. 
How are deepfakes making celebrity scams more dangerous? 
“Deepfakes have changed the game for cybercriminals; they’re no longer hacking systems, they’re hacking human trust,” said Pratim Mukherjee, senior director of engineering, McAfee, in a statement. “India’s vibrant celebrity culture and massive online engagement make the threat even more dangerous. Technology can now effortlessly mimic the voices, faces, and mannerisms of people we admire. In a country where millions engage with celebrity and influencer content daily, such fakes can spread instantly. It’s becoming harder to tell what’s real and what’s not, making awareness, caution, and reliable protection tools more critical than ever.”
 
How widespread is the risk among India’s digital users? 
In 2024, Indians collectively spent 1.1 trillion hours on their smartphones, according to a report by Ficci and EY. On top of this, McAfee’s report showcased that 95 per cent of India’s population use Meta’s app WhatsApp, 94 per cent use YouTube, and 84 per cent use Instagram.
 
Who is most vulnerable to falling for fake celebrity ads? 
“McAfee’s findings show that younger users are the most at risk: 62 per cent of those aged 35 to 44 and 60 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds admitted to clicking on fake celebrity ads, compared to 53 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds. Scepticism increases with age, as only 46 per cent of 45 to 54-year-olds and just 17 per cent of those over 65 said they had ever fallen for such scams,” it said in a statement.
 
How are celebrities responding to deepfake misuse of their identities? 
This comes at a time when several actors have opted for legal protection against deepfakes and AI-generated content or unauthorised use of their identities on social media platforms. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Asha Bhosle have already secured court protection in the last few months in this matter, as per media reports.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DPDP rules mandate deleting user data after three years of inactivity

Mumbai realty market sees 4-fold jump in institutional investment: Report

DPDP rules notified, India's first digital privacy law now operational

Premium

Ecom logistics sector seeks clarity on GST rules for delivery, GTA services

No mining within 1 km of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries: SC

Topics :Scamsartifical intelligenceCybercrimeonline fraudsMcAfee

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story