90% of Indians exposed to fake AI celebrity endorsement scams: Report

Around 90 per cent of Indians are exposed to fake and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated celebrity endorsements in India, resulting in people losing about Rs 34,500 to such scams, according to a report by McAfee.

The online protection firm for consumers, McAfee, in its report titled Most Dangerous Celebrity: Deepfake Deception List, highlighted how cybercriminals used the names and likenesses of famous personalities to trick people into scams. In 2025, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ranked number one as the most exploited celebrity, followed by Alia Bhatt and Tesla’s Elon Musk. The report further added that these personalities' names have been most frequently used in AI-driven deepfakes to promote fake endorsements, giveaways, and drive people towards scam websites, phishing links, or malicious downloads.

How are deepfakes making celebrity scams more dangerous? “Deepfakes have changed the game for cybercriminals; they’re no longer hacking systems, they’re hacking human trust,” said Pratim Mukherjee, senior director of engineering, McAfee, in a statement. “India’s vibrant celebrity culture and massive online engagement make the threat even more dangerous. Technology can now effortlessly mimic the voices, faces, and mannerisms of people we admire. In a country where millions engage with celebrity and influencer content daily, such fakes can spread instantly. It’s becoming harder to tell what’s real and what’s not, making awareness, caution, and reliable protection tools more critical than ever.”

How widespread is the risk among India’s digital users? In 2024, Indians collectively spent 1.1 trillion hours on their smartphones, according to a report by Ficci and EY. On top of this, McAfee’s report showcased that 95 per cent of India’s population use Meta’s app WhatsApp, 94 per cent use YouTube, and 84 per cent use Instagram. Who is most vulnerable to falling for fake celebrity ads? “McAfee’s findings show that younger users are the most at risk: 62 per cent of those aged 35 to 44 and 60 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds admitted to clicking on fake celebrity ads, compared to 53 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds. Scepticism increases with age, as only 46 per cent of 45 to 54-year-olds and just 17 per cent of those over 65 said they had ever fallen for such scams,” it said in a statement.