Amazon's products may soon be delivered in recyclable paper packing

In a bid to reduce the use of plastics in its deliveries, Amazon may soon introduce packaging through recyclable paper, Mint reported on Thursday. The company is already in talks with companies in India to manufacture recyclable paper packaging.

Pat Lindner, vice president of mechatronics and sustainable packaging at Amazon was quoted in the report as saying that India is an essential market for the e-commerce company and they are evaluating the innovation here. No timelines were, however, provided.

Amazon has been trying to reduce plastic in packaging globally. Its fulfilment centre in Euclid, Ohio, was the first to reduce plastic delivery. In a blog in October, the company wrote, "By rebuilding existing machines to use paper instead of plastic, creating durable and flexible paper packaging, improving made-to-fit technology, and transitioning from plastic air pillows to paper filler, the team enabled the Euclid fulfilment centre to transition fully to paper packaging."

The company has already eliminated the use of single-use, thin-film plastic for packaging in India. Moreover, the company also allows orders in India to be shipped in their original packaging, reducing the need for extra plastic.

Moreover, the company has designed a new machine that makes recyclable, made-to-fit paper packages for products. It makes sure that the packaging is protective, light and fits the product's dimensions.

Apart from India, Amazon is also looking to have similar machines in Japan and Australia. Last year, the company cut the use of single-use plastic by 11.6 per cent globally by expanding the paper-based packaging, the report mentioned.