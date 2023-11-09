Home / Industry / News / Amazon's products may soon be delivered in recyclable paper packing

Amazon's products may soon be delivered in recyclable paper packing

Amazon has designed a new machine that makes recyclable, made-to-fit paper packages for products

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a bid to reduce the use of plastics in its deliveries, Amazon may soon introduce packaging through recyclable paper, Mint reported on Thursday. The company is already in talks with companies in India to manufacture recyclable paper packaging.

Pat Lindner, vice president of mechatronics and sustainable packaging at Amazon was quoted in the report as saying that India is an essential market for the e-commerce company and they are evaluating the innovation here. No timelines were, however, provided.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Amazon has been trying to reduce plastic in packaging globally. Its fulfilment centre in Euclid, Ohio, was the first to reduce plastic delivery. In a blog in October, the company wrote, "By rebuilding existing machines to use paper instead of plastic, creating durable and flexible paper packaging, improving made-to-fit technology, and transitioning from plastic air pillows to paper filler, the team enabled the Euclid fulfilment centre to transition fully to paper packaging."

The company has already eliminated the use of single-use, thin-film plastic for packaging in India. Moreover, the company also allows orders in India to be shipped in their original packaging, reducing the need for extra plastic. 

Moreover, the company has designed a new machine that makes recyclable, made-to-fit paper packages for products. It makes sure that the packaging is protective, light and fits the product's dimensions.

Apart from India, Amazon is also looking to have similar machines in Japan and Australia. Last year, the company cut the use of single-use plastic by 11.6 per cent globally by expanding the paper-based packaging, the report mentioned. 

Also Read

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Paper stocks rally; Pakka, TNPL, Star, West Coast, JK Paper zoom up to 20%

Paper stocks on a roll; Andhra, West Coast, TNPL, JK Paper rally up to 15%

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Meta announces new policy for advertisers to curb AI-curated misinformation

Centre taking steps to promote AYUSH system of medicine: MoS Mahendrabhai

May write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye: Adidas

Piyush Goyal to meet Tesla's Musk amid market entry talks: Report

Startups reflect force shaping economy in the networked age: LG Sinha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AmazonAmazon Indiaecommerceecommerce firmsPackagingBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story