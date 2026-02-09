Amid layoff talk, companies see spike in voluntary retirement expenses

There have been rumours of large-scale layoffs at technology companies such as Tata Consultancy Services earlier in the ongoing financial year amid growth challenges and an uncertain global environment. The sector has been grappling with the effects of AI and other changes globally.
Dublin-based Accenture, for example, earlier in the year reportedly reduced its headcount by over 11,000, letting go of employees who were not up to date on artificial intelligence. The company noted $344 million in employee severance costs in its September results.
The jump in VRS spends may reflect multiple factors affecting technology companies, according to Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital, a firm that helps companies find tech employees. Global uncertainty, US policies that affect hiring and orders from US companies, as well as the rising role of artificial intelligence, have all played a role in recent downsizing, which may have caused VRS expenses to spike. Many large companies had hired people in anticipation of additional demand, which has not materialised in the recent past, according to Sharma.