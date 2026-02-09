Amid layoff talk, companies see spike in voluntary retirement expenses

Corporate India recorded over Rs 1,000 crore in VRS expense over the four quarters ending December 2025, including partial numbers from the ongoing December quarter results, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The rolling four-quarter VRS expenses have been in excess of the Rs 1,000 crore mark since March 2025. The last time expenses were sustained over this level was during the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies spent between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore on a rolling four-quarter basis between September 2020 and December 2021. Such spikes are not seen elsewhere in the data available since 2011.