Amul becomes top Indian food brand, Mother Dairy second: Check full list

Amul also improved its standing in Brand Finance's list of top 100 Indian brands across all industries, securing the 17th rank

Amul

Aman Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Gujarat’s dairy cooperative Amul has retained its position as India's top food brand with a brand value of $4.1 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance report. Delhi-based Mother Dairy followed in second place, with a brand value of $1.15 billion.
 
The ranking by UK-based consultancy Brand Finance places Britannia at third, Karnataka’s Nandini dairy cooperative at fourth, and FMCG major Dabur at fifth in the list of India’s top food brands.
 
Amul, marketed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), also improved its standing in Brand Finance’s list of top 100 Indian brands across all industries, securing the 17th rank. Mother Dairy climbed six places to reach the 35th position, up from 41st in the previous edition. 
 
Amul, Mother Dairy respond to ranking
 
Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF, attributed the achievement to collective farmer efforts and consumer trust. “It reflects the collective efforts of millions of dairy farmers and our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, affordable food and dairy products to consumers,” he said.
 
“As Amul continues to grow and expand its footprint, both in India and internationally, this achievement reinforces our responsibility to uphold the trust placed in us by generations of Indian households,” Mehta added.
 
Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, called the recognition “a testament to our collective efforts,” and dedicated it to the company’s consumers, farmers, partners, and employees. “Our rise among top five Indian food brands and also in India's top 100 brands across industries reflects more than numbers — it reflects the trust earned, relevance sustained, and the resilience of a brand that continues to evolve,” he said.
 
Earlier, in an interview with Business Standard, Bandlish had talked about the expansion plan of the company, saying, “The board has already approved around ₹1,500 crore of investment combined in terms of Safal and dairy.”
 
In FY25, Mother Dairy has seen FY25 close at revenues of ₹17,400 crore with a 16 per cent growth.  Here's the full list of Top 100 Indian Brands: 
1 Tata Group
2 Infosys
3 HDFC Group
4 LIC Group
5 Reliance Group
6 SBI Group
7 HCLTech
8 Airtel
9 Larsen & Toubro Group
10 Mahindra Group
11 Wipro Group
12 Jio Group
13 Adani Group
14 ICICI Group
15 Bajaj Group
16 Indian Oil
17 Amul
18 Axis Bank
19 Tanishq
20 Hindustan Petroleum
21 Bharat Petroleum
22 Maruti Suzuki
23 Bank Of Baroda
24 Kotak Mahindra
25 ITC Group
26 Punjab National Bank Group
27 Union Bank of India
28 Hero
29 Asian Paints
30 Canara Bank
31 Indigo
32 JSW Group
33 ONGC
34 Dmart
35 Mother Dairy
36 Britannia
37 TVS
38 Nandini
39 Zomato
40 Godrej Group
41 Motherson
42 Vedanta
43 Indian Bank
44 IndusInd Bank
45 Royal Enfield
46 Hexaware Technologies
47 Bank of India
48 Persistent Systems
49 HMEL
50 GAIL
51 MRF
52 Ashok Leyland
53 Taj
54 Coal India
55 Dabur
56 Westside
57 IDBI Bank
58 SAIL
59 National Stock Exchange India
60 Apollo Tyres
61 Sun Pharma
62 Pidilite
63 Mphasis
64 UPL
65 Federal Bank
66 Indus Towers
67 Berger Paints
68 Air India
69 Bandhan Bank
70 Zetwerk
71 Croma
72 MRPL
73 Havells
74 Dixon Technologies
75 Coforge
76 BSNL
77 Zee
78 Bharat Heavy Electricals
79 Voltas
80 Raymond
81 Max Life Insurance
82 Shree Cement
83 Nerolac
84 Zensar
85 Ceat
86 Cipla
87 Indian Overseas Bank
88 Sonata Software
89 JK Tyres
90 Yes Bank
91 Patanjali
92 Suzlon Energy
93 BKT
94 RBL Bank
95 Central Bank of India
96 Sun Tv
97 Mastek
98 Birlasoft
99 Biocon
100 Lupin
 

Topics :food brandsBrandsAmulMother DairyBrittania

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

