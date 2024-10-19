Global semiconductor firm Analog Devices (ADI) sees India as a pivotal hub for its R&D efforts, recognising the country not only as a key player in engineering talent but also as a burgeoning market opportunity, a company executive said. With its R&D centre in Bengaluru being one of the largest globally, ADI is tapping into India's vast potential to contribute significantly to the semiconductor industry, which is projected to double in size over the next seven years, reaching over a trillion dollars, said Srinivas Prasad, Senior Director, India Site Head, Analog Devices India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are looking at India as one of the most strategic research and development (R&D) sites for Analog Devices, and Bengaluru is one of our largest R&D centres globally. From a talent point of view, I think almost every chip that gets taped out from Analog Devices, ADI India would have played a role one way or the other," he said in an interaction with PTI.

On the semiconductor opportunity in India, Prasad said while the company plans to continue investing heavily in engineering talent, it is also simultaneously exploring the immense market opportunities that India presents.

In September, ADI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI's products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure.

Terming the semiconductor boom as a "national narrative", Prasad said there is both a regional and global opportunity that he sees in the sector.

"We have a lot of customers who are excited about working with ADI, trying to actually tap the innovation and the expertise that we have, and that is something that we will continue to focus on," he said when questioned about future partnerships.

ADI started its India operations in 1995 and has offices in Karnataka, Gujarat and Hyderabad.