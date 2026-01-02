Andhra Pradesh corners 25.3% of FY26 investments: Bank of Baroda report

Reflecting an uptick in sentiment, fresh investment plans unveiled in the first nine months of 2025-26 (FY26) have risen 11.5 per cent to ₹26.62 trillion, with the private sector accounting for nearly 90 per cent of this tally, according to a Bank of Baroda report on the investment climate.

Over a quarter of these investments are planned in Andhra Pradesh, which has emerged as the biggest magnet for new investment proposals so far this year, followed by Odisha, which has secured 13.1 per cent of planned outlays. Maharashtra and Gujarat, traditionally among the top two investment destinations in the country, are now ranked third and fifth, respectively, separated by Telangana which has attracted nearly a tenth of all new outlays planned, according to the report based on data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).