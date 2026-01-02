Gig economy needs less regulation: Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal

Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday batted for "less regulation" for India's gig economy, arguing that it will eventually help bring more people into the "organised" workforce.

The remarks come at a time when gig workers' unions have been staging protests, demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

Goyal also defended 10-minute deliveries, explaining that they are enabled by the density of stores around a user's home and not by "asking delivery partners to drive fast".

Eternal owns food delivery major Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit.

The Gig & Platform Services Workers' Union (GIPSWU) last month wrote to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya raising several issues, with a key highlight being their demand to "urgently discontinue 10-20-minute service delivery mandates to prioritise worker safety".

In November, the government notified all four labour codes, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers. The Eternal Founder took to X to share multiple posts on the debate surrounding the country's gig workforce, a day after their unions went on strike on New Year's Eve, with the agitation having a negligible impact on operations of food delivery and quick commerce firms. "I repeat -- gig work is one of the largest organised job creation engines in India. And we provide insurance, fair, timely and predictable wages. "Gig doesn't need more regulation, it needs less regulation. It will bring more people into the fold, who will be able to earn some money, upskill themselves and later join India's organised workforce. Not to mention, consistently send their kids to school, which will fundamentally change the fabric of our nation one generation later," Goyal stated.