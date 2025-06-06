Andhra Pradesh government and Nvidia sign MoU to power AI University

The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Nvidia have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance the establishment of a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) University and foster a robust AI ecosystem through skilling, research, infrastructure development, and startup acceleration. This collaboration is aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in AI-driven innovation and talent development.

As part of this partnership, the two parties will work together to skill 10,000 engineering students across Andhra Pradesh over the next two years. Nvidia will also provide curriculum guidance and technical training resources to support AI education and capacity building in engineering colleges across the state.

In addition to workforce development, the MoU also focuses on enhancing research and development capabilities. Nvidia will support the identification and establishment of AI research centres that address pressing technological challenges and develop transformative solutions across sectors. Both parties will encourage joint research initiatives that contribute to the growth of AI knowledge and applications. ALSO READ: Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047 Speaking on this development, Sh Nara Lokesh , Minister for IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said: “This partnership with Nvidia marks a decisive step in our vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in artificial intelligence. By equipping 10,000 students with cutting-edge AI skills and supporting our startup ecosystem, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready economy driven by innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.”

The collaboration will further extend to the development of advanced computational infrastructure required for the proposed AI University. Nvidia will assist in identifying the necessary tools, software platforms, and hardware capabilities to ensure the university is equipped to deliver world-class education and research outcomes. “We are proud to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in building a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem. This initiative reflects our commitment to democratising access to AI education, accelerating research, and enabling startups to innovate at scale. Together, we aim to create a model that can inspire similar efforts across the country,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, Nvidia.

Another key aspect of the MoU is the sharing of experience and best practices in establishing next-generation AI Factories. Nvidia will provide insights from its global expertise in operationalising AI Factories that serve as hubs for innovation, industry collaboration, and talent incubation aimed at democratisation of AI. The partnership also includes a strong focus on entrepreneurship. The Government of Andhra Pradesh intends to facilitate up to 500 AI-focused startups from the state in applying to the NVIDIA Inception programme during the term of this MoU, subject to the programme’s eligibility criteria and availability. This initiative is expected to give a significant boost to the startup ecosystem in the region by providing emerging companies with access to Nvidia’s global network, technical resources, and market opportunities.