From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

Godrej Consumer Products also expects demand to rise for categories like personal care and home care

Sharleen DsouzaSohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
India’s consumption engine is expected to rev up in the coming months, with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and automotive sectors poised for higher demand. A combination of factors — the income-tax relief, a cumulative 100-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since the start of 2025, and expectations of a strong monsoon — is likely to lift sentiment across urban and rural markets.
 
In the FMCG space, companies are projecting double-digit growth, supported by stable agricultural produce prices and more money consumers’ hands. “All initiatives taken by the government are positive for consumption. There will be higher discretionary spends, and demand across both rural and urban markets is expected to be strong. This will drive double-digit growth for the rest of the financial year,” Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products, told Business Standard.
 
“This bold move reflects the central bank’s confidence, supported by steadying inflation despite global geopolitical pressures. We see this leading to a boost in liquidity. This will enhance consumer purchasing power, as cheaper credit frees up disposable income and encourages spending. Given that the central government has recently given income-tax relief, these will together further fuel consumption and optimism. And, hopefully, these will strengthen India’s economic momentum and solidify GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the coming quarters,” said Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness.
 
For the FMCG sector, rising consumer confidence and improved affordability directly translate into higher demand for daily essentials, a positive sign for these companies, Arora added.
 
Godrej Consumer Products echoed this outlook, expecting increased demand in personal and home care segments. “The RBI’s rate cuts aim to boost economic activity by making borrowing more affordable and increasing disposable income. This monetary easing presents a strong opportunity for the FMCG sector, driving fresh investments and revitalising the consumption cycle,” said Krishna Khatwani, head of sales at Godrej Consumer Products. “With inflation within the RBI’s target range, consumer confidence in discretionary spending is likely to rise.”
 
In consumer durables, a sector that has lagged this year due to weak seasonal sales, the expectation of a turnaround is growing. “Capex spending will increase when liquidity improves and home loan burdens will also ease which will bring consumers back to the market. Income-tax rebates will add to the relief. These factors will drive demand across both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) markets,” said B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star. While sales of appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators struggled this summer, he expects the upcoming festival season to deliver a demand boost.

Topics :automobile industryConsumer goodsFMCGsGodrej Consumer Products

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

