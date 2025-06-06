From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

India’s consumption engine is expected to rev up in the coming months, with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and automotive sectors poised for higher demand. A combination of factors — the income-tax relief, a cumulative 100-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since the start of 2025, and expectations of a strong monsoon — is likely to lift sentiment across urban and rural markets.

In the FMCG space, companies are projecting double-digit growth, supported by stable agricultural produce prices and more money consumers’ hands. “All initiatives taken by the government are positive for consumption. There will be higher discretionary spends, and demand across both rural and urban markets is expected to be strong. This will drive double-digit growth for the rest of the financial year,” Mayank Shah, vice-president at Parle Products, told Business Standard.

“This bold move reflects the central bank’s confidence, supported by steadying inflation despite global geopolitical pressures. We see this leading to a boost in liquidity. This will enhance consumer purchasing power, as cheaper credit frees up disposable income and encourages spending. Given that the central government has recently given income-tax relief, these will together further fuel consumption and optimism. And, hopefully, these will strengthen India’s economic momentum and solidify GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the coming quarters,” said Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness. For the FMCG sector, rising consumer confidence and improved affordability directly translate into higher demand for daily essentials, a positive sign for these companies, Arora added.