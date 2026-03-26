Andhra Pradesh set for India's first 'KGF moment' since Independence

“We have commenced pre-commercial production trials and are making steady progress. We are optimistic about starting commercial production in April. By the end of FY27, we aim to produce around 600 kg of gold,” said B Prabhakaran, managing director of Thriveni Earthmovers and Lloyds Metals. Geomysore is also looking to raise output to 2 tonnes a year, subject to operational feasibility and regulatory approvals. If achieved, that would make it India’s largest gold producer, ahead of Hutti, which is reported to produce around 1.5 tonnes a year.