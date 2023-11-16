Apparel sales see mixed bag this festive season; consumer durables sales up

Apparel sales were a mixed bag this festive season, while consumer durables saw an uptick in sales with mobiles, laptops, and air conditioners being in demand.

In apparels, Tier Two and Tier Three markets did better for some brands, as these markets have been witnessing an uptick for the last 18-20 months compared to metros.

“The last two weeks have been good, and we saw a 13 per cent increase in value sales, and volume sales have also been similar,” Manish Kapoor, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Pepe Jeans, told Business Standard. He added that Tier Two and Tier Three cities have done well and premiumisation in these cities has driven demand. Also, growth has continued even post the festive season for the denim brand.

Men’s wear brand, Celio, also saw growth now pick up post the festive season, as cities where the temperatures have dropped have witnessed a pick-up in sales.

“During the Diwali period, sales were in single digits this year. It did not meet expectations. Some pockets suffered during this festive season like the north and west (barring Gujarat). South and East markets did well,” Satyen Momaya, Chief Executive Officer at Celio India.

In consumer durables, sales were in double digits and for some even ahead of expectations, as mid to premium products witnessed a higher uptick.

The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) has pegged the growth this festive season at 20 per cent.

“This festive season, the mid and premium segments did well, particularly television sales were up also due to the World Cup. The industry was expecting a good Diwali this year and the industry is happy,” said Eric Braganza, President of CEAMA.

Daikin India also saw higher than expected sales this year, as it had earlier pegged sales to be 12-15 per cent higher than last year, but this year, it was up by 15-20 per cent.

“The April-June season wasn’t good for us this year due to unseasonal weather conditions, but we have now seen a recovery in sales with it being higher than our estimates,” Kanwaljeet Jawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Daikin India, said.

Vijay Sales said that while overall sales were up 15 per cent compared to the festive season last year, it saw particularly high sales across air conditioners, mobiles, and laptops.

All three categories saw sales increase by 35-40 per cent this festive season.

However, the consumer durable retailer saw single-digit sales in television and refrigerator sales.

“Overall, the turnover was good this festive season. Digital item sales were higher than other categories, while washing machine sales were flat this festive season,” Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Vijay Sales, said.