Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

Hundreds of Chinese technology professionals, working at Foxconn's India plant, facilitating and managing the production, have returned to China

iPhone, iPhone 16e
Industry sources stated that the return of the Chinese professionals will not have an impact on the production of the upcoming iPhone 17 series | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
iPhone maker Apple has alternatives to handle issues related to the return of Chinese professionals from Foxconn's India plant, the Centre said, adding that it is monitoring production targets at the Foxconn plant, news agency PTI reported.
 
Citing sources, the report stated that hundreds of Chinese technology professionals, working at Foxconn's India plant, facilitating and managing the production, have returned to China, triggering speculations that the production of the upcoming iPhone 17 series may be hampered.
 

Apple, Foxconn move away from China amid tariff threats

 
This comes at a time when both Apple and its supplier Foxconn are ramping up plans to move away from China and look at India as an alternative, as the US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs will come into effect on August 1.
 
The tech giant is aiming to increase the production of the iPhone to 60 million in 2025-2026 from about 35-40 million that it produced in 2024-25, the report added.
 
On June 24, Foxconn secured regulatory approval for two of its investment plans worth more than $2.2 billion, with one of them in India. Following tensions between the US and China, Foxconn decided to diversify its production out of China, and India was being seen as an ideal destination to produce iPhones and their components.
 
Previously, in May this year, Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook told CNBC that the tech giant is already procuring half of its iPhones for its US market from India, as the tariffs were lower compared to China. He also confirmed that India will be the ‘country of origin’ for a large number of iPhones that will be sold in the US.
 

Chinese technology professionals move out of India

 
The report states that most of the equipment used for the manufacturing of mobile phones is sourced from China, and Chinese technology professionals have expertise in handling it. The engineers who have returned were responsible for managing assembly lines, factory design and also involved in training talents to handle tools and machines for iPhone production.
 
Citing the source, the report added, "Government facilitated visas for Chinese workers. Companies will have to make arrangements to ensure there is no disruption in production."
 

No impact on iPhone 17 series' production

 
Industry sources stated that the return of the Chinese professionals will not have an impact on the production of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, adding that the company continues to be on track to scale up production in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Apple IncFoxconnTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

