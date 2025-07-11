Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

iPhone maker Apple has alternatives to handle issues related to the return of Chinese professionals from Foxconn's India plant, the Centre said, adding that it is monitoring production targets at the Foxconn plant, news agency PTI reported.

The tech giant is aiming to increase the production of the iPhone to 60 million in 2025-2026 from about 35-40 million that it produced in 2024-25, the report added.

Chinese technology professionals move out of India

The report states that most of the equipment used for the manufacturing of mobile phones is sourced from China, and Chinese technology professionals have expertise in handling it. The engineers who have returned were responsible for managing assembly lines, factory design and also involved in training talents to handle tools and machines for iPhone production.

Citing the source, the report added, "Government facilitated visas for Chinese workers. Companies will have to make arrangements to ensure there is no disruption in production."

No impact on iPhone 17 series' production

Industry sources stated that the return of the Chinese professionals will not have an impact on the production of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, adding that the company continues to be on track to scale up production in India.