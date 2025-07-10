Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has bought a nearly 11,000 sq ft apartment in DLF's ultra luxury project in Gurugram for ₹52.3 crore, according to Zapkey.

Goyal, who co-founded food delivery platform Zomato, bought this apartment in 'DLF Camellias' project from DLF Ltd in August 2022.

The registration of this property has been done in March this year, as per the Zapkey, which has seen and reviewed the registration document.

Goyal bought an apartment, having 10,813 square feet super built up area, in 'DLF Camellias' project on Golf Course Road, DLF phase-5 for ₹52.3 crore, Zapkey said.

According to market experts, the value of this property is now between ₹125 crore and ₹150 crore.