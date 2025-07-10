Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

The assets under management (AUM) of private asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) is expected to shrink by 4-6 per cent to ₹1.05 trillion in the current financial year (FY26). The acquisition of stressed loans may remain subdued amid the healthy asset quality profile of lenders, according to credit rating agency CRISIL. The securitisation of non-performing loans (NPLs) may also potentially disrupt the industry's business dynamics.

The AUM, as measured by security receipts (SRs) outstanding for ARCs, had shrunk to ₹1.10 trillion at the end of March 2025 (FY25), down from ₹1.30 trillion a year ago (FY24).

CRISIL, in a statement, said acquisitions by private ARCs will remain subdued in FY26. SRs issued last fiscal had already reduced by 29 per cent to ₹22,000 crore from about ₹31,000 crore in FY24. In the corporate segment, this was largely due to limited opportunities, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for banks in the segment were at a multi-year low of less than 2 per cent as of March 31, 2025. This is expected to remain subdued over the medium term. Despite the existence of a large stock of written-off corporate loan assets, private ARCs may not be very competitive in this space, especially for large accounts, because of competition from the only government-supported ARC with its unique guarantee-backed SRs model.