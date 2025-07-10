Home / Industry / News / Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

The wildlife board may revise eco-sensitive zone rules to allow site-specific plans, after states said rigid norms were hurting local development and delaying new protected area proposals

Adani Ports, APSEZ
Following the meeting, the committee instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to draft a detailed note, to be reviewed by the ESZ and wildlife divisions. | File Image
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has proposed revising guidelines for eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around protected areas. The aim is to adopt a more “flexible” and “site-specific” model that balances conservation needs with local socio-economic realities, news agency PTI reported on July 11.
 
ESZs serve as protective buffers around forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, restricting activities such as mining, construction and industrial operations. Regulated farming, eco-tourism and renewable energy use are typically allowed.
 
The SC-NBWL has recommended a comprehensive review of current ESZ guidelines, with consultations planned involving state governments, environmental experts and various ministries. A formal inter-ministerial discussion is also expected before finalising any changes.
 
“Strict protection must be ensured for core areas, especially those that are the origin points of tributaries and critical water resources,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is quoted as saying at a SC-NBWL meeting on June 26. “However, extending a blanket 10-kilometre ESZ to all protected areas, irrespective of local ecological and geographical conditions, would not serve the intended purpose,” he said.
 
He pointed to locations such as Asola, Sukhna, Hastinapur sanctuaries, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where uniform rules have led to “significant challenges”.
 
“In states like Himachal Pradesh, where approximately 65 per cent of the land is already under forest or protected status, a rigid imposition of ESZ norms could hinder local development, without proportional ecological gains,” Yadav added. He called for ESZ rules that reflect regional conditions.
 
Following the meeting, the committee instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to draft a detailed note, to be reviewed by the ESZ and wildlife divisions. Final recommendations will be submitted to the committee.
 
NBWL member H S Singh, who initiated the agenda item, said that states often interpret ESZ guidelines as fixed mandates. Referring to Gujarat’s zonal master plan (ZMP), he said: “I recommended prohibition of sand mining up to three kilometres around a national park and regulation beyond that. However, the notification mentioned complete prohibition of mining activities within a notified ESZ.” He called for a revision of ESZ proposal guidelines.
 
States raise objections 
Officials and members from various states also raised concerns over the unintended effects of blanket ESZ provisions.
 
The Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) of Himachal Pradesh said while ZMPs are being prepared for many sanctuaries, restrictions on industries and commercial activities are causing hardships to locals. He pointed out that unlike protected areas, ESZs offer no compensation for lost rights. “As we move forward with the preparation of ZMPs, these issues are expected to become more pronounced,” he said.
 
The CWLW of Karnataka objected to the automatic imposition of a default 10-kilometre ESZ after declaring a new sanctuary. He proposed a two-year transition period during which existing activities could continue, giving time for relocation or phasing out prohibited operations. He also recommended stakeholder consultations before final notifications are issued.
 
The CWLW of Tamil Nadu said the default ESZ rule discourages the creation of new protected areas. “Many such proposed notifications are being deferred or scaled down due to anticipated issues arising from ESZ restrictions. A more flexible and site-specific ESZ framework is essential to encourage conservation, without creating unintended hardships,” he said.
 
NBWL member R Sukumar added that imposing a 10-kilometre ESZ around a one-square-kilometre bird sanctuary “is meaningless”.
 
The Director of the Wildlife Institute of India noted that current ESZ rules mainly apply to terrestrial ecosystems and are often unsuitable for marine environments.
 
The CWLW of Kerala said a proposal to declare 150 sq. km of land near Silent Valley National Park as sanctuary was rejected by the State Board for Wildlife, fearing automatic enforcement of default ESZ norms.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Influencer content grabs 2x higher attention than avg digital ads: Kantar

Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

Google adds shoppable ads on CTV, mastheads on mobile for YouTube in India

UK to invest 163 million euros in Eutelsat, Bharti Space ups stake

Topics :SEZsSEZ reform policySEZcentral government

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story