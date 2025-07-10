Home / Industry / News / Influencer content grabs 2x higher attention than avg digital ads: Kantar

Influencer content grabs 2x higher attention than avg digital ads: Kantar

Kantar's study reveals that influencer content in digital ads grabs 2.2 times more attention than average ads. The research highlights the growing role of influencers in digital marketing campaigns

Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby — India's largest gaming influencers challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing on Rooter, a gaming platform early this year. The three-hour event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre fo
Influencer content is gaining prominence in the digital medium and is effective in the short term.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Influencer content in advertisements (ads) grabs a longer attention span, with viewers staying 2.2 times longer on an ad before skipping it compared to average digital ads, according to Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, which tested 1,350 ads released last year.
 
The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content (influencer promoted products/services), it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, Kantar said.
 
Influencer recommendations are also more trusted and influential, with 76 per cent of consumers trusting them compared to traditional ads. This comes at a time when influencers are becoming an important part of digital campaigns for several brands to drive audience engagement.
 
“With 50 per cent (of ad) spends in the digital medium, there are a lot of influencers who are today coming in and putting out content, and also becoming brand ambassadors,” Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, South Asia, Insights Division of Kantar, told Business Standard. “It is also more effective in building desire for the brand and salience for the brand compared to an average digital video ad.”  ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment fails to get shareholder majority for preferential issue
 
While influencer content is gaining prominence in the digital medium and is good for a short period, Mohanty noted that the lack of consistency of an influencer associated with a brand creates a challenge for advertisers. Generally, brands initially use influencers for ads and later move to celebrities to build long-term associations for brand equity.
 
“Influencers don’t build long-term brand equity as effectively, and it's very fragmented the way brands use influencers. Sometimes, it is difficult for the viewers to understand why an influencer is talking about a particular brand,” she added.
 
However, Mohanty noted that the industry is evolving to build effective brand equity in the digital medium.
 
“Digital is underutilised for brand-building and often used more for performance marketing. This is expected to change,” she said.
 
On the other hand, with the rise in short-form content and people spending more time on social media, ad durations have also been getting shorter across both television (TV) and digital platforms. On TV, the traditional 30-second ads still exist, but 15-second and 10-second commercials are becoming more common. For digital platforms, the ads can go as short as 5 seconds.
 
Mohanty further added that this presents a challenge for advertisers to make short-duration ads and still manage to tell a complete and compelling story in under a minute.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

ED cracks down on opinion trading platform Probo, freezes ₹284.5 crore

Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

Diverse firms earn 50% more profit but inclusion gaps persist, finds study

Premium

India's quick commerce market seen tripling to ₹2 trillion by FY28

Tricog, Omron eye 100 mn patient screenings for cardiac health by 2030

Topics :Influencer campaignadvertisement expendituredigital advertisement

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story