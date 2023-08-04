Home / Industry / News / Apple, Samsung halt laptop imports to India after sudden restrictions

Apple, Samsung halt laptop imports to India after sudden restrictions

Regulators on Thursday surprised the world's biggest PC makers when they made licenses mandatory for import of electronics from small tablets to all-in-one PCs without a licence

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Sankalp Phartiyal
 
Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and HP Inc. are among the biggest names freezing new imports of laptops and tablets to India after the South Asian country abruptly banned inbound shipments without a license.
 
Regulators on Thursday surprised the world’s biggest PC makers when they made licenses mandatory for import of electronics from small tablets to all-in-one PCs without a license. Laptop makers had been bracing for some government measures aimed at reducing reliance on imports and boosting local production, but the sudden licensing imposition caught the industry off-guard, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Tech firms are now engaging with New Delhi on how to most quickly obtain licenses at a period of heightened consumer interest with India’s Diwali shopping season and back-to-school period approaching, the people said. It’s unclear how long it would take for Apple et al to get licenses, but the halt is already disrupting a multibillion-dollar trade in foreign PCs at a crucial time.

Representatives for India’s trade ministry, Apple, Samsung and HP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The requirement creates additional headaches for manufacturers already grappling with a global glut of inventory and few triggers to restart sales growth. It could result in delayed India launches or even product shortages in a maket that’s still largely reliant on shipments from overseas.

The import restriction, an example of India’s sudden policy shifts, adds to longstanding measures designed to discourage bringing in foreign electronics. It’s intended in part to realize longer-term ambitions to create a world-class tech manufacturing industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is currently seeking applications for a 170 billion-rupee ($2.1 billion) financial incentive plan to draw makers of laptops, tablets and other hardware to the world’s most populous nation as companies look to diversify supply chains beyond China.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Govt should announce objective criteria for importers of computers: GTRI

India may restrict e-commerce websites from selling private labels

Proposals formulated for 2nd edition of PLI, will take time: Steel secy

Import curbs on laptops will boost local manufacturing: Industry players

GJC announces India Jewellery Shopping Festival from Oct 12-Nov 17

Topics :Apple IncSamsungLaptopspersonal computer

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story