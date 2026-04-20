Companies insist they have robust systems in place. At Wipro, Saurabh Govil, president and chief human resources officer, said oversight is continuous. “As a compliance committee, we review our processes every quarter — execution, policies, processes. Every six months, we communicate this to the audit committee. The POSH committee and ombudsman are independent and do not report to any individual within the company,” he said.
Similarly, Infosys reiterated its “zero-tolerance approach” to harassment or discrimination, and pointed to independent investigations, multi-channel reporting, and a “speak-up” culture. In its statement to Business Standard, the company said it was aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune were facing harassment.