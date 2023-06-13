Home / Industry / News / Around 70% companies planning to recruit this fiscal year: Report

Job postings for SMBs have witnessed record highs in the last five months, and about 70 per cent of companies are actively planning to recruit this financial year, a report said

Job postings for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) have witnessed record highs in the last five months, and about 70 per cent of companies are actively planning to recruit this financial year, a report said on Tuesday.

The report by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co said it has witnessed a substantial upsurge in SMB job postings from January to May 2023, with around 300,000 jobs listed on the platform.

About 70 per cent of SMBs in India are actively planning to recruit full-time professionals for key areas like business growth and expansion, HR, accounts and sales, it added.

This report was based on job postings on the Apna platform from January to May in comparison to the same period last year.

In terms of cities, the report further stated that Jaipur and Lucknow exhibited a high demand for Tele-calling roles, while Bhubaneswar and Kochi sought after business development professionals.

In Ahmedabad, accounts and finance expertise was highly sought after, it added.

The job postings are across all levels reflecting diverse organisational needs.

"We have consistently prioritised the creation of equal opportunities for everyone, and it is heartening to witness the remarkable surge in job postings across diverse sectors by SMBs, especially from cities beyond tier II.

"This trend exemplifies the rapid growth and potential of SMBs in contributing to India's 5 trillion dollar economy, apna.co-founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh stated.

