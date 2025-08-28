Home / Industry / News / Navi Mumbai to emerge as MMR's next prime office destination: Report

Navi Mumbai to emerge as MMR's next prime office destination: Report

Cushman & Wakefield report highlights Navi Mumbai's cost advantage, 87 per cent office occupancy, and new infra projects including the upcoming international airport by 2025

realty sector, real estate
India’s GCC sector is also expanding rapidly, with its share of leasing projected to rise from 23 per cent in 2023 to 29 per cent by 2025.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Navi Mumbai is set to become an upcoming office destination within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid its infrastructure development, cost advantages and access to talent, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.
 
MMR’s existing prime micro-markets include Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli-Parabhadevi, Lower Parel, Nariman Point, Andheri, Goregaon and Powai.
 
According to the report, Navi Mumbai currently offers 23.8 million square feet (msf) of grade A office stock, representing about 20 per cent of MMR’s total 120 msf supply, with an occupancy rate of 87 per cent. A further 4 msf of new supply is expected by the financial year 2028 (FY28), signalling sustained developer interest supported by robust occupier demand amid constrained availability.
 
The report also includes findings from a survey of over 30 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which identified the top three factors influencing location strategy as talent availability (91 per cent), cost-effective grade A space (77 per cent) and infrastructure (73 per cent).
 
The region benefits from proximity to educational institutions, providing access to a talent pool of nearly 150,000 graduates annually. The presence of modern infrastructure and a variety of residential options — from budget to premium — adds to its attractiveness for enterprises considering new office locations. At an average quoted rental of ₹70 per square foot per month — about 57 per cent lower than prime MMR sub-markets — it provides companies with a compelling cost advantage without compromising on quality.
 
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational by Q4 CY2025, with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers annually and scalable up to 90 million. Once operational, it will position Navi Mumbai as a central node in the MMR. Other infrastructure projects, such as the Airoli-Katai Naka Road, Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and Palm Beach Road extension, are also expected to enhance accessibility within Navi Mumbai in the coming years.
 
India’s GCC sector is also expanding rapidly, with its share of leasing projected to rise from 23 per cent in 2023 to 29 per cent by 2025.
 
Gautam Saraf, executive managing director, Mumbai & new business, said: “With Mumbai’s infrastructure push unlocking new corridors, Navi Mumbai’s integrated and scalable urban framework is perfectly positioned to absorb the next wave of real estate growth.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senior living market to reach $8 billion by 2030, ASLI-JLL report shows

ICEA urges government to reduce GST on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%

Telcos announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit and flood regions

India reaches out to 100 nations for ₹10 trillion shipping investment

Mfg GVA grew 11.9% in 2023-24, shows Annual Survey of Industries data

Topics :Navi MumbaiinfrastructureReal Estate Office spacesoffice space

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story