Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Aviation minister Naidu bats for more women pilots into helicopter industry

Aviation minister Naidu bats for more women pilots into helicopter industry

Highlighting that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women compared to the global average of 5 per cent, the minister said efforts are continuing to empower women in the aviation sector

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu
The minister was speaking at a conference organised by the Indian section of The Ninety-Nines. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said more women pilots should come into the helicopter industry as helicopters are critical in connecting unserved areas where building an airport or operating an aircraft is difficult.

Highlighting that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women compared to the global average of 5 per cent, the minister said efforts are continuing to empower women in the aviation sector.

"I would encourage more people, especially women, to become not only commercial aviation pilots but also helicopter pilots... More women pilots should come into the helicopter industry," he said at an event in the national capital.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the civil aviation ministry is taking various initiatives to boost the helicopter industry also.

Naidu said the helicopter industry has a critical role in expanding air connectivity network to unserved areas where building an airport or taking a commercial plane is very very difficult.

The minister was speaking at a conference organised by the Indian section of The Ninety-Nines, a grouping of women pilots.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IndiGo aims to increase women pilots in workforce to over 1,000 in 1 year

LIVE news: Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on eve of govt's swearing-in on Dec 4

Electric vehicle sales in India dip 12% to 1,91,554 units in November

RBI directs banks to urgently reduce inoperative or frozen accounts

CPI submits breach of privilege motion in RS against Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :female airline pilotswomen pilotAviation ministryairline industry

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story