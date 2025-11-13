Balanced public-private role vital for India's energy sector: Suman Bery

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Thursday said a balanced mix of public and private participation is crucial to achieve efficiency, resilience, and innovation in the energy sector.

Berry made the remarks while addressing the Energy Security Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

"The structure of our energy market, particularly in hydrocarbons, needs careful rethinking. A balanced mix of public and private participation will be critical to achieving energy efficiency, resilience, and innovation," a statement quoted the Vice Chairman as saying.

Bery called for a review of the current market structure of India's energy sector, saying the traditional dominance of public-sector enterprises in hydrocarbons and electricity generation must evolve to reflect the changing realities of the energy transition, CII said in a statement.