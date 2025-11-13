Home / Industry / News / Balanced public-private role vital for India's energy sector: Suman Bery

Berry made the remarks while addressing the Energy Security Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here

Bery said while availability, access, and affordability have been the traditional pillars, sustainability and energy access at the micro level are now equally vital. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Thursday said a balanced mix of public and private participation is crucial to achieve efficiency, resilience, and innovation in the energy sector.

"The structure of our energy market, particularly in hydrocarbons, needs careful rethinking. A balanced mix of public and private participation will be critical to achieving energy efficiency, resilience, and innovation," a statement quoted the Vice Chairman as saying.

Bery called for a review of the current market structure of India's energy sector, saying the traditional dominance of public-sector enterprises in hydrocarbons and electricity generation must evolve to reflect the changing realities of the energy transition, CII said in a statement.

He said energy security is not just about ensuring supply, it is about affordability, diversification, and resilience. The future will not be about breakthrough technologies, but about existing technologies breaking through at scale, solar, hydrogen, and renewables made affordable and accessible, he said, as per the statement.

Bery said while availability, access, and affordability have been the traditional pillars, sustainability and energy access at the micro level are now equally vital. The government has achieved remarkable success in expanding electricity access, but energy affordability must remain central, so we do not trap ourselves in a high-cost energy system".

Prabh Das, Chairman, CII Core Group on Energy Security, said, "Our goal is complementarity, not competition, among energy sources. Solar, wind, and nuclear will all continue to grow. What matters is producing energy efficiently and at the lowest possible cost.

Niti Aayogenergy sectorpublic sector firmsprivate sector

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

