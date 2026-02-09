Banks can extend collateral-free loans up to ₹25 lakh to MSEs: RBI

The RBI on Monday said banks can extend collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) units on the basis of their good track record and financial position.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the directions related to 'Lending to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector'.

The amendments have been carried out to enhance the extant Collateral-Free Loan Limit for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) to Rs 20 lakh, it said.

"Banks may, on the basis of good track record and financial position of the MSE units, increase the limit to dispense with the collateral requirement for loans up to Rs 25 lakh as per their internal policy," the RBI said.