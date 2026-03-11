BARC developing Bharat Small Modular Reactors at a cost of ₹5,960 crore

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is developing 220 megawatt (MW) Bharat Small Modular Reactors, also called BSMR-200, at a cost of ₹5,960 crore, apart from two units of 55 MW capacity Small Modular Reactor or SMR-55 at a cost of ₹7,000 crore.

BARC has undertaken design and development work on these SMRs under the Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, which has a total budgetary provision of ₹20,000 crore for SMRs.

In a written reply in Parliament, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh shared the progress of the SMRs.

He said in-principle approval from the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) has been received for the BSMR-200 project and the proposal for administrative and financial sanction has been cleared by the AEC for submission to the Cabinet Committee. He said in-principle approval has also been received for the SMR-55 project and the High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) project. BARC is currently engaged in the design and construction of the HTGCR with a cost outlay of ₹320 crore. “Lead units of these SMRs will be constructed by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) at its existing sites. So far, public sector undertakings such as Engineers India Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have been contacted for detailed engineering of SMRs,” Singh said.