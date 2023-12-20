Home / Industry / News / BFSI, telecom, e-commerce most coveted sectors by women in 2023: Report

BFSI, Telecom and e-commerce were the most sought after sectors by women jobseekers this year, with most looking for work from home opportunities, according to a report released on Wednesday

The report by revealed that the women seeking jobs showed a balanced approach between flexibility and career dedication, as 50 per cent (1.2 crore) of total job applications from women job seekers sought wfh opportunities, the report by apna.co said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
The report is based on an analysis of job searches by women on apna.co platform in 2023.

As per the report, this year, sectors like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecom, and e-commerce witnessed a remarkable surge in demand among women jobseekers.

The report revealed that 18 lakh women embraced night shift roles, showcasing their willingness to tackle challenges with utmost dedication.

Of the 1.38 crore women on apna's platform, 6.7 million hail from tier-II cities, seeing a 33 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

The rise is notable in cities like Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Ajmer, and Vadodara, where a significant number of women users are seeking roles in diverse areas such as business development, HR, back office, teaching, and customer support.

This shows both a growing job market in these areas and the expanding career goals of women in tier II cities.

"The increasing presence of women in the workforce is more about economic revitalisation than just a demographic change. This goes beyond statistics, influencing family well-being and societal progress profoundly," apna.co Founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

Topics :BFSItelecom sectore-commerce ruleswomen employees

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

