After TDB, BIRAC announces first call for proposals under RDI fund

Focused research organisation Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) on Friday announced the first call for proposals under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. The development comes a week after the Technology Development Board (TDB) also invited applications from startups in priority sectors.

Notably, BIRAC and TDB are two organisations that have been nominated by the government as second-level fund managers for the proposed fund. While BIRAC will oversee initiatives in biotechnology and allied domains, TDB will focus on projects spanning all sunrise and strategic sectors. The RDI Fund, worth Rs 1 lakh crore, was launched last year.

As for the conditions, startups and companies would be eligible to apply if they are headquartered in India, with majority ownership held domestically. The fund supports projects with Technology Readiness Level 4 and above, largely including entities that have moved beyond ideation and theory.

Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, said the evaluation of applications will be completed within eight weeks of receiving the proposals, and funds will be disbursed within 12 weeks of evaluation. BIRAC has also set up an investment committee, composed of 6–8 members from industry and the investment community, which will evaluate the proposals.