Blue Energy Motors launches battery-swap e-truck, plans ₹3,500 cr plant

Blue Energy Motors (BEM) on Thursday launched India’s first heavy-duty electric truck featuring battery-swapping technology and an ‘energy-as-a-service’ (EaaS) model, marking its formal entry into the electric freight segment. The company also signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to set up a new manufacturing facility in the state.

Rs 3,500-cr Maharashtra plant under Davos MoU

The proposed unit, established under the Davos MoU signed earlier this year, is expected to add production capacity with an investment of about Rs 3,500 crore, according to Anirudh Bhuwalka, founder and managing director of Blue Energy Motors.

“We are scaling up manufacturing to meet expected demand for electric freight vehicles. The new facility will be a greenfield unit, and we are assessing locations including Aurangabad,” Bhuwalka said.

The company said it has already secured an order for 100 trucks from early customers, marking the first phase of its commercial rollout. Battery-swapping tech cuts downtime BEM’s 55-tonne electric truck uses a two-minute battery-swapping system designed to eliminate long charging times — a major constraint in heavy-duty EV adoption. The company’s EaaS model keeps battery ownership with the service provider, while fleet operators pay only for the energy consumed. ALSO READ: Infosys hires 8,203 in Q2; on course to meet fresh hiring target According to BEM, this structure reduces upfront vehicle cost by up to 50 per cent and ensures predictable operating expenses through subscription or per-swap payments.

Focus on infrastructure and cost efficiency The company is also setting up battery-swapping and charging stations along the Mumbai–Pune corridor, with plans to deploy 30,000 trucks over the next five years. It estimates a 20–25 per cent reduction in logistics costs compared with diesel vehicles due to lower operating and maintenance requirements. The company aims to sell 30,000 trucks in the next five years. “Not all will use swapping; it will be a hybrid of fixed charging and swap stations, with about 50 per cent expected to use swaps,” Bhuwalka added. Government backs EV infrastructure drive

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who attended the launch, said the initiative aligns with the state’s broader push for decarbonisation in cargo transport. He noted that the MoU signed at Davos had translated into a concrete investment and that the government would support the creation of battery-swapping and charging corridors across Maharashtra. Fadnavis added that Maharashtra aims to generate 52 per cent of its power from renewable sources by 2030, rising to 75–80 per cent by 2035, to help decarbonise the EV ecosystem. Investment, localisation, and target markets BEM has invested around $50 million in product development to date. The company sources battery cells from China but assembles them in India and plans to increase localisation as domestic cell production ramps up.