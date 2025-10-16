Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys hires 8,203 in Q2; on course to meet fresh hiring target

Infosys added 8,203 employees in Q2FY26, taking its headcount to 331,991; CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka says the firm is on track to meet its 15,000-20,000 fresher hiring target

Infosys hired about 12,000 such graduates in the first half of the fiscal, against its target of about 15,000–20,000 set in April. (Photo: Reuters)

Avik Das Bengaluru
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Infosys is on track to meet its hiring target of fresh engineering graduates this fiscal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Sanghrajka said.
 
8,203 employees added in Q2FY26
 
The company hired about 12,000 such graduates in the first half of the fiscal, against its target of about 15,000–20,000 set in April.
 
For the second quarter, Infosys hired 8,203 people, pushing its total headcount to 331,991. In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its headcount drop by 19,755 to below 600,000. Attrition remained largely stable at 14.3 per cent. 
 

Limited visa dependence, strong local presence
 
When asked about the impact of H-1B visas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh said only a “minority” of the workforce requires company sponsorship, while the majority does not.
 
“We have built a large number of centres and hubs focused on digital innovation and AI in the US. With all of that, we are clear that we will work without any disruption in services. We have reached out to all our clients to ensure that delivery continues to be on track,” Parekh said.
 
Nearshore expansion and localisation strategy
 
All Indian IT service providers have steadily ramped up local hiring in the US and other geographies over the past decade, since former US President Donald Trump’s first term. This includes collaborating with universities and hiring STEM graduates locally to reduce reliance on H-1B visas.
 
As visa norms tighten and countries adopt more conservative immigration policies, nearshore centres are expected to gain further importance.
 
“Such centres are a huge success and with localisation in each geography, such as the US, Europe, and Australia, that has matured. We are building such centres in Canada and Mexico, and are confident it will scale even further with the changes,” Parekh added.

Topics : Infosys Infosys hiring Q2 results IT services

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

