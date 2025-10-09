DNPA adopts Magnite access to streamline audience data, premium inventory

Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, has partnered with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 22 of India’s news media publishers. Several DNPA members have now adopted Magnite Access, a self-service tool designed to simplify the discovery and activation of audience segments.

Using Magnite Access, DNPA publishers can implement a shared data system that enables them to build and deploy high-value audience segments across their premium inventory. The platform supports private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed deals, helping publishers and advertisers extract more value from their campaigns. It also allows the creation of cross-publisher audience packages, such as curated groups of travel enthusiasts, providing added opportunities for targeted advertising.