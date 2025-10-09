Home / Industry / News / Ratan Tata's death anniversary: His legacy continues to guide India Inc

Ratan Tata's death anniversary: His legacy continues to guide India Inc

More than a guiding force in business, Ratan Tata's ethical leadership, global ambition, and philanthropic values continue to shape Indian industry and inspire generations of entrepreneurs

Ratan Tata
Long before globalisation became a business imperative, Tata saw it as India’s path to relevance. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
Former Tata Group chairperson Ratan Naval Tata was a rare blend of business acumen and humanitarian spirit. Even after his passing, his philosophies continue to guide not only the Tata Group but India Inc at large.
 
Whether it was taking Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) global, acquiring Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), or reviving Air India, Tata’s leadership was defined by courage and conviction. As he famously said, “I don’t believe in taking the right decisions; I take decisions and make them right.”

Leadership built on vision and risk-taking

When Ratan Tata assumed leadership of the conglomerate in 1991, few predicted the transformation that lay ahead. By March 2002, the Tata Group’s turnover had quadrupled to ₹49,456 crore, driven by his push for global expansion and diversification.
 
Tata believed that Indian companies should stand alongside global peers. Under his leadership, TCS and other Tata companies ventured overseas, often taking calculated risks that others hesitated to attempt.
 
 
He once said, “For me, the satisfaction of seeing a project through, even when people doubted its worth, is more rewarding than applause.” 

Shaping Tata Motors and the EV revolution

Ratan Tata was instrumental in transforming Tata Motors from a domestic manufacturer into a global auto player. From launching the Indica, India’s first indigenously developed car, to introducing the Nano, he championed innovation with purpose.
 
“The Nano was not about creating the cheapest car; it was about creating dignity in mobility,” he said, underscoring his people-first philosophy.
 
Tata also laid the foundation for the company’s electric vehicle (EV) success story. Today, Tata Motors leads India’s EV market, with over 200,000 units sold, a testament to the long-term bets made under his watch.

Restoring Air India: A matter of pride

Tata’s decision to bring Air India back into the Tata fold in 2021 reflected his emotional connection to the brand. The group’s bid to revive the national carrier was not just a business move but a mission to restore India’s aviation legacy.
 
He personally engaged with employee unions and stakeholders, reassuring them of a smooth transition. “Even when projects failed, I never saw them as losses. They were lessons for a future generation to build upon,” Tata said of his approach to leadership.

Globalisation before its time

Long before globalisation became a business imperative, Tata saw it as India’s path to relevance. The 2008 acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover was seen as a risky gamble, but he viewed it as a statement of Indian capability.
 
“JLR was never a vanity buy. It was a belief that Indian management could revive and respect a legacy brand,” he said later. The turnaround of JLR became one of the most celebrated success stories in Indian corporate history.

Ethics as the cornerstone of enterprise

Beyond profits and market share, Ratan Tata’s legacy lies in his belief that business must serve society. “Businesses need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve,” he often reminded his teams.  ALSO READ: Ratan Tata's aide Mohini Dutta accepts ₹588 crore inheritance in will case
 
He was admired for his humility and empathy — traits that defined his interactions with employees, customers, and partners alike. “You can make money and lose your reputation, or you can earn respect and build a lasting company. The choice defines who you are,” he once said.

Ratan Tata's enduring legacy

Ratan Tata’s name has become synonymous with ethical capitalism, where trust, transparency, and human dignity come before profit. His belief that “numbers will follow, but trust once lost is never regained” continues to define the Tata Group’s ethos.
 
As India remembers him on his first death anniversary, Tata’s words and actions continue to resonate across boardrooms and classrooms alike, inspiring a new generation of leaders to blend purpose with progress.
 
 
  ALSO READ: TCS cancels Q2 presser as date overlaps with Ratan Tata's death anniversary

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

