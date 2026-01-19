Indian luxury at par with global majors in FY25, shows Tofler data

Indian luxury labels are closing the gap with leading global fashion houses in the country, as they diversify beyond bridal couture into pret, accessories and jewellery to tap a growing cohort of younger customers.

Data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler shows that major global luxury brands operating in India – including Christian Dior, Hermès, and Gucci – did not cross the ₹500-crore revenue mark in 2024-25 (FY25), even as several Indian designer labels moved closer to that threshold.

Hermès India Retail and Distributors Pvt Ltd, which sells the famed Birkin and Kelly handbags, reported a 35.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue to ₹428 crore in FY25, from ₹316 crore in FY24.

Christian Dior Trading India Pvt Ltd posted a 3.2 per cent fall in revenue to ₹257 crore in FY25 against ₹265.7 crore in FY24.

Gucci, part of the Kering group and retailed locally through Luxury Goods Retail Pvt Ltd, reported a 17.3 per cent decline in revenue to ₹265.4 crore in FY25 from ₹321.3 crore a year earlier.

While Louis Vuitton India, presumably the largest global luxury player, is yet to release its FY25 financials, other international brands saw pressure on sales.

According to Tofler data, Manish Malhotra’s label reported consolidated revenue of ₹308.3 crore in FY25, up 34.6 per cent from ₹229 crore in the previous year. The brand has increasingly focused on accessories as a growth lever. Earlier this month, Malhotra announced the launch of MM Accessories, beginning with a handbag collection.

“After jewellery, accessories felt instinctive to me. They are not just additions, they are statements,” Malhotra said in a release, adding that the line was designed to be multi-occasional and accessible beyond bridal wear.