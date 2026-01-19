Indian luxury at par with global majors in FY25, shows Tofler data

“It’s our fastest-growing category, especially with NRIs,” Mukherjee said.
Similarly, Tarun Tahiliani said his label was close to ₹350 crore in revenue. “Between couture, Tasva, and OTT, I hope to reach ₹700 crore this year,” Tahiliani told Business Standard, outlining longer-term ambitions to scale the businesses significantly.
Another Indian luxury brand targeting younger consumers is set to launch a high jewellery line later this month, underscoring how accessories and jewellery are emerging as key growth drivers across the segment.
According to a recent Euromonitor International report, India – along with South Africa and the UAE – is among the fastest-growing luxury goods markets globally. The Indian luxury market is projected to be valued at about $12.1 billion in 2025.