Brigade Group posts strong quarterly results with higher sales, leasing growth, and rising hospitality income; net profit jumps to Rs 170 crore in Q2FY26

Real Estate, capital market
In Q2FY26, pre-sales volume totalled 1.90 million square feet valued at Rs 2,034 crore.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has reported a net profit of Rs 170.28 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026, ended September 30, 2025, up 47.96 per cent from Rs 115.08 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
On the net revenue front, Brigade Group recorded Rs 1,429.86 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 1,138.13 crore a year earlier, marking a growth of 25.63 per cent. Revenue from operations rose 29.02 per cent to Rs 1,383.37 crore.
 
Strong operational performance and growth outlook
 
“We are entering the second half of the fiscal year with strong tailwinds. We have a robust business development and launch pipeline across our key markets, as well as healthy leasing activity and growth in the hospitality business. Operational performance has also grown substantially since the prior year, and business sentiment remains positive,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Group.
 
On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 157.95 crore, down 7.80 per cent, while revenue down 7.27 per cent to Rs 1,332.86 crore. 
 
Real estate sales and collections maintain momentum
 
Brigade Group reported net bookings in the real estate segment at 1.90 million square feet with a sales value of Rs 2,034 crore for Q2FY26. Collections during the quarter stood at Rs 2,003 crore.
 
Real estate revenue rose 31 per cent to Rs 951 crore, compared with Rs 727 crore in Q2FY25. Real estate collections increased to Rs 1,528 crore from Rs 1,470 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
EBITDA for the real estate segment stood at Rs 110 crore.
 
Leasing portfolio and hospitality segment show steady gains
 
In Q2FY26, pre-sales volume totalled 1.90 million square feet valued at Rs 2,034 crore. Revenue from leasing grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 341 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 223 crore.
 
Portfolio occupancy stood at 92 per cent, with overall leasing of 8.67 million square feet out of a total 9.38 million square feet.
 
Expanding footprint across South India
 
Brigade Group caters to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.

Industry NewsBrigade groupReal Estate

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

