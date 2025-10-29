2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has reported a net profit of Rs 170.28 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026, ended September 30, 2025, up 47.96 per cent from Rs 115.08 crore in the same quarter last year.
On the net revenue front, Brigade Group recorded Rs 1,429.86 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 1,138.13 crore a year earlier, marking a growth of 25.63 per cent. Revenue from operations rose 29.02 per cent to Rs 1,383.37 crore.
Strong operational performance and growth outlook
“We are entering the second half of the fiscal year with strong tailwinds. We have a robust business development and launch pipeline across our key markets, as well as healthy leasing activity and growth in the hospitality business. Operational performance has also grown substantially since the prior year, and business sentiment remains positive,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Group.
On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 157.95 crore, down 7.80 per cent, while revenue down 7.27 per cent to Rs 1,332.86 crore.