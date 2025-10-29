Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant Q3 profit up 7.3% to $5.4 billion, raises full-year outlook

Cognizant Q3 profit up 7.3% to $5.4 billion, raises full-year outlook

Cognizant's third-quarter bookings included six deals of TCV $100 million or higher

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant which follows a January-December financial year had earned a revenue of $ 5,044 million in Q3 2024. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based IT major Cognizant, which has a substantial number of employees in India, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected growth with its revenue rising 7.3 per cent year-over-year to $ 5,415 million for the quarter ended September 2025.

In the last quarter, the company had guided its third-quarter revenue to be between $ 5.27-5.35 billion.

Cognizant which follows a January-December financial year had earned a revenue of $ 5,044 million in Q3 2024.

The Nasdaq-listed IT services firm raised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth forecast, pegging it at $ 21.05-21.10 billion, as against $ 20.7-21.1 billion earlier.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said this marks the company's fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic revenue growth, and its strongest sequential organic growth since 2022.

 

Also Read

TCS

H-1B visa scrutiny: TCS, Cognizant among 10 firms in US crosshairspremium

Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), Cognizant

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar says firm back in top four IT services firmspremium

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant can use logo again: SC sets aside High Court's injunction order

Artificial intelligence, IT SECTOR

Vibe coding flips the script on IT hiring, opens doors for non-tech talentpremium

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant to increase salaries for majority of employees from November 1

We maintained our large deal momentum, signing six large deals in the quarter, bringing our year-to-date total to 16, with 40 per cent growth in large deal TCV (Total Contract Value) year-to-date compared to the same period last year.

We believe our three vector AI builder strategy is gaining traction and we expect our early investments in AI-led platforms and IP on the edge will help power growth in the years ahead, he said.

Cognizant's third-quarter bookings included six deals of TCV $ 100 million or higher.

The company added 6,000 employees during the July-September period, bringing its total headcount to 349,800 at the end of the quarter.

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, said the company observed broad-based growth across segments and geographies, including noteworthy performance in North America.

We have increased our full-year revenue guidance to 6-6.3 per cent year-over-year constant currency growth, above our prior range and deployed $ 1 billion through share repurchases through Q3, underscoring our confidence in our growth strategy, he said.

The company repurchased 6.3 million shares for $ 450 million during the third quarter under its share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2025, there was $ 2.2 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorisation.

In October 2025, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.31 per share for shareholders of record on November 18, 2025. This dividend will be payable on November 26, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Satya Nadella,Satya,Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in Dec for AI conference: Report

Etsy

Etsy names insider Kruti Goyal as new CEO, forecasts weak core sales

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Too much liberalisation of flying rights may hurt Indian airlines: A-I CEO

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans IPO within 2-5 years, to restart pilot hiring next year

solar power

Goldi Solar raises ₹1,422 crore from investors to boost capacity expansion

Topics : Company News Cognizant Q3 results IT firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon