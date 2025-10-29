Home / Industry / News / Govt to back Indian carriers with charters, maritime fund, new policy: Puri

Govt to back Indian carriers with charters, maritime fund, new policy: Puri

The maritime sector is expected to attract Rs 8 trillion in investment and create around 1.5 crore jobs by 2047, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
The government is working on a slew of measures, including aggregating public sector undertakings’ (PSU) cargo demand to give long-term charters to Indian carriers, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Wednesday.
 
Steps planned to strengthen Indian shipping and shipbuilding
  Speaking at India Maritime Week 2025, Puri said the move would include support for advancing the Ship Owning and Leasing (SOL) model, setting up a maritime development fund for affordable vessel financing, and implementing the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy 2.0 with higher support for liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethane, and product tankers.
 
The minister pointed out that only about 20 per cent of India’s trade cargo is carried on India-flagged or India-owned vessels, which presents both a challenge and an opportunity to expand the country’s ship ownership and manufacturing capacity.
 
“The shipbuilding industry requires long-term planning and steady orders to sustain infrastructure and skilled manpower,” Puri said.
 
Maritime capacity, cargo volumes show strong growth 
Puri noted that India’s maritime sector has seen major changes over the past eleven years, with port capacity rising from 872 million metric tonnes per annum in 2014 to 1,681 million metric tonnes currently. Cargo volumes have also grown from 581 million tonnes to about 855 million tonnes.
 
“The Sagarmala Programme has already mobilised projects worth over Rs 5.5 lakh crore to modernise ports and connect coastal regions,” he said.
 
The maritime sector is expected to attract about Rs 8 trillion in investment and create around 1.5 crore jobs by 2047, the minister added.
 
India’s role in reshaping global trade routes 
India is playing a key role in shaping global trade routes through initiatives like the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor and the International North–South Transport Corridor, linking Indian ports with Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.
 
Shipping industry key to energy security
Puri underscored the importance of the shipping industry for India’s energy security. Over the last five years, the country’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have spent $8 billion on chartering ships — an amount that could have funded a new fleet of Indian-owned tankers, he said.
 
The oil and gas sector alone accounts for 28 per cent of India’s total trade by volume, making it the largest single commodity handled by ports. Puri added that India’s rapid economic growth is closely linked to the progress of its energy and shipping sectors.

Topics :Hardeep Singh PuriShipping industrymaritime sectorShipbuilding

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

