Govt to back Indian carriers with charters, maritime fund, new policy: Puri

Steps planned to strengthen Indian shipping and shipbuilding

The minister pointed out that only about 20 per cent of India’s trade cargo is carried on India-flagged or India-owned vessels, which presents both a challenge and an opportunity to expand the country’s ship ownership and manufacturing capacity.

“The shipbuilding industry requires long-term planning and steady orders to sustain infrastructure and skilled manpower,” Puri said.

Maritime capacity, cargo volumes show strong growth

Puri noted that India’s maritime sector has seen major changes over the past eleven years, with port capacity rising from 872 million metric tonnes per annum in 2014 to 1,681 million metric tonnes currently. Cargo volumes have also grown from 581 million tonnes to about 855 million tonnes.

“The Sagarmala Programme has already mobilised projects worth over Rs 5.5 lakh crore to modernise ports and connect coastal regions,” he said.

The maritime sector is expected to attract about Rs 8 trillion in investment and create around 1.5 crore jobs by 2047, the minister added.