Home / Industry / News / BS Infra Summit: Clean energy's rise doesn't dent fossil fuel dominance

BS Infra Summit: Clean energy's rise doesn't dent fossil fuel dominance

Twelve years on, fossil fuels still hold the same share in India's electricity, no matter how fast solar and wind grow

Power plant, thermal power
premium
Twelve years ago, at the end of the 11th Five-Year Plan, total power generation stood at 922,451 GWh, with thermal resources at 708,427 GWh — again, 76 per cent.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
That electricity from thermal power plants still makes up the bulk of India’s total power generation, despite the big push in clean energy, is well known. 
But here’s the striking part: the share of thermal power — produced from fossil fuels such as coal, gas, and diesel — in the country’s total generation today remains exactly where it was 12 years ago, at 76 per cent. 
Data from the Central Electricity Authority, the country’s apex power sector planning body, shows India generated 1,734,375 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity in 2023-24, of which 1,326,549 GWh — or 76 per cent — came from thermal power sources. 
Twelve years ago, at the end of the 11th Five-Year Plan, total power generation stood at 922,451 GWh, with thermal resources at 708,427 GWh — again, 76 per cent. 
So, where does the generation from non-fossil energy sources, which has expanded rapidly in recent years, show up? Why is it not shifting the country’s overall energy profile?
 
This paradox left energy experts at the just-concluded Business Standard Infrastructure Summit debating some hard questions.
 
The summit, a premier platform for meaningful industry dialogue on infrastructure, hosted a special panel discussion on The Future of Fossils. The speakers included Alok Kumar, former secretary, Ministry of Power; Mani Khurana, senior energy specialist, World Bank; Akshit Bansal, cofounder and chief executive officer, Statiq; and Ramanuj Kumar, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
 
Kumar partly explained the paradox, pointing out that the capacity-utilisation factor of renewable energy plants is very low. To match the output of a thermal plant, policymakers must plan for four to five times the installed capacity in renewables. Moreover, while green energy has grown, the overall size of India’s energy market has also expanded sharply, keeping fossil fuels entrenched.
 
The panel agreed that fossil fuels — including coal, natural gas, diesel, crude oil, and petrol — will continue to dominate India’s energy mix. Renewables still face grid integration hurdles, excessive reliance on foreign equipment and technology, and distribution companies’ reluctance to sign long-term power purchase agreements.
 
That said, renewables are helping address traditional bottlenecks. For instance, solar rooftops are narrowing the supply gap in rural and remote areas, while solar-powered pump sets are cutting diesel use on farms. India also added a record 29 gigawatt of renewable capacity in the financial year ended March 2025, underscoring both progress and paradox.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariff hike to hit livelihood of 1.5 mn people in Odisha fishing sector

AP commerce body urges Centre to protect shrimp sector from US tariffs

BS Infra Summit: India sets sail on ₹60,000 cr PPP course, says Sonowal

Premium

BS Infra Summit: From power to ports, making of Indian infrastructure

Property prices rise in 45 of 50 cities in Q1 of FY26: NHB report

Topics :Power generationThermal Powercoal industryelectricity sectorbs events

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story