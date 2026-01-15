Home / Industry / News / Budget 2026: Here are key challenges in electronics & semiconductor sector

Budget 2026: Here are key challenges in electronics & semiconductor sector

Electronics & SemicIndia's electronics and semiconductor ambitions face hurdles such as high capital costs, talent gaps and weak value-chain presence

Semiconductor, chip
premium
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing
  Key challenges 
  • With just 1 per cent in the global value chains of electronics, India needs to scale exports and attract global electronics majors to set up large manufacturing bases 
  •  High cost of capital in India (8-10 per cent), compared to China, Japan, and South Korea (1-6 per cent), discourages investors from setting up facilities in the country 
  • The presence of limited dedicated training fabs, cleanroom simulation facilities, and industry-academia partnerships results in a talent gap and slower technology transfer  
 
Industry ask 
  • Continued policy push towards electronic components and semiconductor manufacturing to ensure supply chains
  • Capital support for MSMEs. Continued access to advanced technology and skilled talent to ensure developmen
  • To sustain chip production in India. Incentive support, infrastructure readiness, and promotion of long-term strategic partnerships will be essential to attract players
 
                             
               
               
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NPCIL to revise existing tender for nuclear reactors under SHANTI regime

Premium

Maharashtra tops DPIIT-recognised startups; nearly 100,000 led by women

Premium

Budget 2026-27: Miners for removal of export duty on low-grade bauxite

Pilots' body FIP serves legal notice to AAIB over Ahmedabad crash probe

Coal ministry signs development agreements with DVC for three blocks

Topics :Industry NewsIndustry Reportmanufacturing semiconductor

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story