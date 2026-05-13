Cabinet clears ₹37,500 crore coal gasification push amid supply concerns

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects, marking India’s biggest push yet to build a domestic coal-to-chemicals ecosystem amid growing concerns over energy security and supply disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The scheme, cleared by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to accelerate India’s target of gasifying 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal by 2030 and reduce dependence on imports of key industrial feedstock and fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), of which more than 50 per cent is imported; ammonia, which is fully imported; methanol, of which 80-90 per cent is imported; and urea, of which 20 per cent is imported.

The government said the scheme would support projects capable of gasifying around 75 MT of coal and lignite and is expected to attract investments between ₹2.5 lakh crore and ₹3 lakh crore across nearly 25 projects. The Cabinet decision comes at a time when India’s dependence on imported energy and industrial raw materials has come under renewed scrutiny due to instability in West Asia and continued global supply chain disruptions. The Centre said India’s import bill for products that can potentially be substituted through coal gasification, including LNG, urea, ammonia, ammonium nitrate, methanol, dimethyl ether, and coking coal, stood at around ₹2.77 lakh crore in FY25.

Coal gasification involves converting coal or lignite into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can then be used to produce fuels, fertilisers, synthetic natural gas, and chemicals domestically. The government said the scheme would generate around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, particularly in coal-bearing regions. It also estimated annual revenue generation of around ₹6,300 crore from coal and lignite utilisation under the scheme, excluding additional downstream revenues from goods and services tax (GST) and other levies. The government is increasingly positioning coal gasification not merely as a coal-sector initiative but as a broader industrial and energy security strategy aimed at reducing import dependence, insulating India from global price volatility, and creating domestic manufacturing capacity in chemicals and downstream industries.

Additionally, the government has also extended coal linkage tenure to as much as 30 years under the “Production of Syngas leading to Coal Gasification” sub-sector within the non-regulated sector linkage auction framework. Under the scheme, financial incentives will be provided at up to 20 per cent of the cost of plant and machinery for eligible projects. However, incentives for a single project will be capped at ₹5,000 crore, while incentives for any single entity group across projects will be capped at ₹12,000 crore. The incentive for any single product category, except synthetic natural gas and urea, has been capped at ₹9,000 crore.

The government said project selection would be carried out through a transparent competitive bidding process based on benchmarking of project cost, coal input, and syngas output. The incentive will be disbursed in four equal instalments linked to project milestones. Importantly, the scheme has been designed as technology-agnostic, although the government said adoption of indigenous technologies would be encouraged. In January 2024, the government had approved a ₹8,500 crore coal gasification support scheme, under which eight projects worth ₹6,233 crore are currently under implementation. The latest scheme represents more than a four-fold increase in financial support. India holds among the world’s largest coal reserves at around 401 billion tonnes and lignite reserves of approximately 47 billion tonnes. Coal currently accounts for more than 55 per cent of India’s energy mix. Coal gasification is being viewed as one route that could enable coal to serve as feedstock for the production of chemicals, synthetic fuels, fertilisers, and industrial gases. The scheme forms part of the broader National Coal Gasification Mission launched in 2021.